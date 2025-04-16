India's gems, jewellery exports dip by 11.72% at USD 28.5 bn in FY25

Indias overall gems and jewellery exports declined by 11.72% to USD 28.5 billion (around Rs 2.41 lakh crore) in 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year on continued geopolitical tensions, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). The overall gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 32.2 billion (Rs 2.67 lakh crore) in 2023-24, according to GJEPC data. However, in March, the exports improved slightly, witnessing a growth of 1.02% at USD 2,582.97 million (Rs 22,340.89 crore), compared to USD 2,556.97 million (Rs 21,228.71 crore) in the same month of the previous year, it added.

