Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 1850.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.73% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 1850.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.73% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.461.1741.9133.331.440.381.060.060.780.04

