Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 18.47 croreNet profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4718.96 -3 OPM %8.5510.39 -PBDT1.211.70 -29 PBT0.480.99 -52 NP0.390.83 -53
