Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 53.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.4718.968.5510.391.211.700.480.990.390.83

