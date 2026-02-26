Coforge edges higher after signing strategic deal with US-based VHC Health

Coforge added 1.15% to Rs 1227.70 after the company announced a strategic partnership with VHC Health for serving as the latter's Digital and IT Services provider.

VHC Health is an independent, not-for-profit, 548-bed health system serving the Washington, DC metropolitan area, anchored by a nationally recognized top teaching hospital.

As part of the partnership, Coforge will act as VHC Healths end-to-end transformation partner across infrastructure, cloud, digital workplace, and cybersecurity services.

The scope includes enhancing the caregiver and clinician experience, exiting legacy data centres and migrating to AWS, transforming the network, and enabling hi-trust security to strengthen VHC Healths overall cyber resilience.

These efforts are designed to facilitate long-term, scalable digital transformation in alignment with clinical and operational priorities. "This milestone marks Coforges significant expansion in the healthcare provider market and strengthens its Provider Experience Management capabilities, the company stated. The transformation roadmap will begin with the implementation of IT Service Management processes using ServiceNow, followed by the deployment of Coforges AI-driven EvolveOps.AI and SecureOps solutions to enhance service availability, operational resilience, and security, while supporting a proactive, outcomes-driven operating model. Delivery will be facilitated through the creation of a resilient hybrid delivery model tailored for healthcare provider needs. Sudhir Singh, CEO and executive director, Coforge, said: "Healthcare is a key growth engine for Coforge. We are proud to partner with VHC Health on this transformational journey and to support their mission of delivering exceptional patient care through a modern, secure digital foundation."