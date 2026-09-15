Through convergence of software, AI and physical systems for next-gen vehicle ecosystems

Coforge is expanding its automotive engineering footprint under the new Telecom, Media, Automotive, and Energy Solutions (TMAE) industry vertical, with a focus on connected vehicle technologies, software-defined vehicle engineering and next generation automotive platforms.

Coforge's automotive engineering practice now comprises approximately 300 professionals in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, India, Europe and the United States, with plans for further expansion. The expanded footprint will bring together engineering capabilities in mobility software, connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, vehicle systems, and AI to support automotive companies as they navigate the transition toward increasingly software-defined and connected vehicles.