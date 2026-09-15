Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26155, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% jump in NIFTY and a 18.39% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26155, up 2.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. Abbott India Ltd has slipped around 2.79% in last one month.