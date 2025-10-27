Blue Cloud Softech Solutions empanelled as 5G FWA system integrator for BSNL AP Telecom Circle

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced its empanelment as a 5GFWA (5G Fixed Wireless Access) System Integrator for Andhra Pradesh and at the national level to cater to cutting-edge 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services.

As per communication received from the Office of Chief General Manager, BSNL AP Circle dated 20 August 2025, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has been officially empaneled as a National Level System Integrator for the establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL AP Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years, effective from 08 August 2025 to 07 August 2030, and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment.

Under the agreement: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). Blue Cloud is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers. BSNL will provide space, power, infrastructure at BSNL towers, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its existing premises. BSNL will also handle billing and collect payments from customers, with the services sold under the BSNL brand name. Revenue will be shared between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL)and BSNL based on the business volume, with the sharing ratio ranging from 70:30 (BCSSL: BSNL) on monthly revenue.