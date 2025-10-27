Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions empanelled as 5G FWA system integrator for BSNL AP Telecom Circle

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions empanelled as 5G FWA system integrator for BSNL AP Telecom Circle

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced its empanelment as a 5GFWA (5G Fixed Wireless Access) System Integrator for Andhra Pradesh and at the national level to cater to cutting-edge 5G Internet Leased Line (ILL) services.

As per communication received from the Office of Chief General Manager, BSNL AP Circle dated 20 August 2025, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has been officially empaneled as a National Level System Integrator for the establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL AP Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years, effective from 08 August 2025 to 07 August 2030, and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment.

Under the agreement:

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will design, supply, deploy, operate, and maintain the required 5G RAN, Edge CORE, radio access equipment, and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). Blue Cloud is also responsible for installing and commissioning the equipment and actively promoting 5G FWA services to enterprise customers.

BSNL will provide space, power, infrastructure at BSNL towers, backhaul IP connectivity, spectrum, and ILL bandwidth at its existing premises. BSNL will also handle billing and collect payments from customers, with the services sold under the BSNL brand name.

Revenue will be shared between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL)and BSNL based on the business volume, with the sharing ratio ranging from 70:30 (BCSSL: BSNL) on monthly revenue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

INR edges lower in opening trades

GPT Infraprojects spurts on bagging Rs 195-cr order

Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story