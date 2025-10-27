Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges lower in opening trades

INR edges lower in opening trades

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee edged lower in opening trades on Monday despite positive cues from equities. INR opened at Rs 87.87 and dropped to a low of 87.93 so far during the day. Rising crude oil prices are however weighing on the counter. There are concerns that that the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies as well as high crude prices may expand India's fiscal deficit and put pressure on the import bill. On Friday, rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 87.83 against the US dollar, supported by optimism around India-US trade talks and a decline in global crude oil prices. However, FII outflows, a stronger dollar against foreign currencies, and a weak sentiment in the domestic equity markets restricted sharp gains in the local unit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GPT Infraprojects spurts on bagging Rs 195-cr order

Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story