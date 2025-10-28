Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

For collaboration on construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

During the flagship India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) held in Mumbai, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last week accorded approval for the acquisition of LPDs - a critical capability addition for the Indian Navy to project power, undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Under this TA, MDL will bring its vast experience in ship design, project management, and system integration, while SDHI will provide its world-class shipbuilding infrastructure - the largest in the country - for the construction of the vessels. The partnership is designed to combine the technical, financial, and operational strengths of both shipyards to deliver an optimal solution for the Indian Navy.