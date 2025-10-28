Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For collaboration on construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

During the flagship India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) held in Mumbai, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last week accorded approval for the acquisition of LPDs - a critical capability addition for the Indian Navy to project power, undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Under this TA, MDL will bring its vast experience in ship design, project management, and system integration, while SDHI will provide its world-class shipbuilding infrastructure - the largest in the country - for the construction of the vessels. The partnership is designed to combine the technical, financial, and operational strengths of both shipyards to deliver an optimal solution for the Indian Navy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MCX update on delayed commencement of trading

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 111.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 303.60% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story