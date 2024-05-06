Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4429, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.89% rally in NIFTY and a 19.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4429, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22444.7. The Sensex is at 73872.61, down 0.01%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 22.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32908.4, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4433.35, down 1.57% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 7.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.89% rally in NIFTY and a 19.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

