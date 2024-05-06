Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHCL consolidated net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2024 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 44.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Sales decline 26.47% to Rs 823.38 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 44.89% to Rs 124.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 823.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.46% to Rs 793.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1141.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 3446.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4550.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales823.381119.80 -26 3446.544550.89 -24 OPM %22.4031.13 -24.5932.63 - PBDT195.71360.28 -46 874.271481.49 -41 PBT169.74333.51 -49 772.171387.27 -44 NP124.86226.55 -45 793.901141.57 -30

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

