Mishka Exim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Sales rise 70.68% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.68% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.23% to Rs 4.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.261.91 71 4.0713.67 -70 OPM %12.88-13.09 -5.41-3.73 - PBDT0.47-0.22 LP 0.54-0.34 LP PBT0.43-0.25 LP 0.40-0.47 LP NP0.31-0.20 LP 0.25-0.45 LP

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

