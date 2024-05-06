Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syschem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Syschem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Sales rise 52.75% to Rs 74.71 crore

Net loss of Syschem (India) reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.75% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.80% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.94% to Rs 198.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.7148.91 53 198.66113.56 75 OPM %2.175.15 -3.517.61 - PBDT1.762.62 -33 6.908.85 -22 PBT1.092.03 -46 4.116.15 -33 NP-0.260.39 PL 2.764.51 -39

First Published: May 06 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

