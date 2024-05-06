Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST
Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 1017.03 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 13.30% to Rs 88.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 1017.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1008.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.68% to Rs 375.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 4023.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3569.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1017.031008.66 1 4023.293569.23 13 OPM %12.3313.08 -12.7012.44 - PBDT129.44141.59 -9 524.29463.10 13 PBT107.59120.36 -11 438.24381.50 15 NP88.10101.61 -13 375.08327.06 15

