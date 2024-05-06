Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 1017.03 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 13.30% to Rs 88.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 1017.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1008.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.68% to Rs 375.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 4023.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3569.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1017.031008.664023.293569.2312.3313.0812.7012.44129.44141.59524.29463.10107.59120.36438.24381.5088.10101.61375.08327.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News