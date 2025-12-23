Coforge Ltd Falls 4.99%

Coforge Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 6.45% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 1774.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.01% to quote at 38188.89. The index is up 6.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cigniti Technologies Ltd decreased 4.76% and Rashi Peripherals Ltd lost 1.66% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 12.47 % over last one year compared to the 9.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has lost 1.19% over last one month compared to 6.45% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13967 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49442 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2003.59 on 30 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1190.84 on 07 Apr 2025.