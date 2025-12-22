Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2025.

Reliance Power Ltd lost 7.88% to Rs 35.53 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd tumbled 4.53% to Rs 431. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2561 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd crashed 4.23% to Rs 1333.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2317 shares in the past one month. Prism Johnson Ltd pared 3.48% to Rs 130.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6142 shares in the past one month. PC Jeweller Ltd shed 3.31% to Rs 9.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.65 lakh shares in the past one month.