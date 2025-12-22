Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Meesho Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and AVG Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2025.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd crashed 17.65% to Rs 3.64 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 61.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meesho Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 202.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 167.42 lakh shares in the past one month. Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.34% to Rs 189. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 592 shares in the past one month. TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd slipped 6.72% to Rs 18.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 724 shares in the past one month.