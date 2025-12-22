Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
KSB Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 December 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 548.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.29% to Rs.302.65. Volumes stood at 7.61 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74717 shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.782.65. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

KEC International Ltd notched up volume of 55.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.74% to Rs.751.80. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd witnessed volume of 113.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.26% to Rs.332.75. Volumes stood at 50.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 37.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.55 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.10% to Rs.2,606.80. Volumes stood at 43.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

