Coforge Ltd soars 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 8562.95, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 13.39% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8562.95, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Coforge Ltd has slipped around 10.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43020.95, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8536.55, up 0.01% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 29.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 13.39% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 80.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

