Coforge recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Coforge has been recognized as a Leader in the prestigious Avasant Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView report. The report recognizes 20 tops-tier service providers supporting the airlines and airports industry in digital transformation. Significantly Coforge is the only mid-cap player in the industry to be featured as a leader providing strong industry specific digital solutions for Airlines and Airports (A&A) clients and leverages robust partnerships to codevelop innovative solutions.

The report rates these firms on three parameters- Practice Maturity, Investments & Innovation and Partner Ecosystem.

Coforge gets a 5-star rating in practice maturity with deep-domain expertise in delivering projects for over 60 airlines and 65 airports. The report also highlights that the firm has a team of experts who brings extensive experience in the domain, allowing Coforge to provide tailored solutions in areas such as modern airline retailing; e-commerce; web and mobile; loyalty management; revenue management; revenue accounting; and flight, crew, and airport operations. The report also highlights the range of generative AI solutions that Coforge has designed to be integrated throughout the A&A industry value chain. These include a knowledge management AI bot to support marketing and sales, a generative AI model for context-aware filtering of airport flight operation alerts, an AI-driven solution for airline fare discounts, and a generative AI-powered fraud detection system to combat fake airline bookings. Additionally, it offers an intelligent meal management system to enhance passenger experience, and a generative AI-based WhatsApp integration to streamline cargo operations. The sustainability management platform, Coforge ENZO, that enables accurate emissions tracking and management for A&A clients also gets a special mention in the report.