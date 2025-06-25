PTC Inds gains after arm signs MoU with Safran Aircraft

PTC Industries added 2.59% to Rs 15,123.80 after the company's subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies (ATL) has signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft, to manufacture the components and materials for military aircraft engines.This MoU reflects a commitment to the Indian Governments Make in India policy, marking additional steps toward Safran Aircraft Engines ambition to develop a comprehensive aeroengine ecosystem in India and ATLs growing role in the indigenous production of critical aerospace components as well.
Sachin Agarwal, chairman and managing director of PTC Industries, said: This memorandum of understanding between Aerolloy Technologies and Safran Aircraft Engines marks a significant step towards enhancing India's indigenous capabilities in military aircraft engine manufacturing. It aligns with the "Make in India" initiative, fostering collaboration and innovation in the aerospace sector while addressing the defence needs of the country. The ongoing partnership for commercial LEAP engines lays a strong foundation for this expanded cooperation.
PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for over 60 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.9% to Rs 24.57 crore on 68.4% increase in net sales to Rs 121.92 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app