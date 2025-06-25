Nifty jumps above 25,200 level; broader mkt outperforms

Media shares advanced after declining for the past trading session. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 567.43 points or 0.69% to 82,617.43. The Nifty 50 index advanced 161.60 points or 0.63% to 25,202.75.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.29%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,689 shares rose and 832 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of ArisInfra Solutions were currently trading at Rs 198.75 at 10:23 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 10.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 222.
The scrip was listed at Rs 209.10, exhibiting a discount of 5.81% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 235.75 and a low of 220. On the BSE, over 6.57 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index added 1.35% to 1,752.10. The index fell 1.12% in previous trading session.
Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.37%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.79%), Tips Music (up 1.73%), PVR Inox (up 1.28%) and D B Corp (up 1.23%), Saregama India (up 1.09%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.62%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Surya Roshni rallied 5.66% after the company announced a fresh order win worth Rs 75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas.
Dee Development Engineers jumped 5.15% after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work.
KEC International rallied 3.85% after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore in its civil business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app