LTTS inks 5-year deal worth USD 50 million for a global energy company

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
L&T Technology Services announced that its Sustainability segment has been selected by one of the world's leading energy companies as its exclusive global engineering partner for Enterprise Data and Digital Services.

The five-year agreement, valued at over USD 50 million, underscores the client's long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation and digital transformation. This strategic partnership builds on a trusted relationship between the Client and LTTS spanning over a decade.

As per the agreement, LTTS will provide Enterprise Data and Digital Services for the client's affiliates globally. With over two decades of experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital transformation, and enterprise data management, LTTS is well-positioned to deliver significant value and insights to energy companies on a global scale, deploying its unique global delivery model.

The deal has been finalized as a long-term framework agreement, with LTTS assuming greater responsibility in delivering high-performance, reliable, and quality-driven digital services.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

