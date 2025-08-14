Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 91.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 24.50 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 91.49% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.5024.4542.0031.7410.326.088.604.588.104.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News