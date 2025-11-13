Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 222.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22188.89% to Rs 40.12 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms rose 222.92% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22188.89% to Rs 40.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.120.180.7066.671.550.481.550.481.550.48

