BSE SME Ace Alpha Tech cracks open the trading floor on debut

Shares of Ace Alpha Tech was trading at Rs 85.05 on the BSE, a premium of 23.26% compared with the issue price of Rs 69.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81, a premium of 17.39% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 85.05 and a low of Rs 77.10. About 19.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ace Alpha Tech's IPO was subscribed 93.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 June 2025 and it closed on 30 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 65 to Rs 69 per share.

The IPO comprised 46,70,400 equity shares, including a fresh issue of upto 35,48,400 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of upto 11,22,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 43.90% from 55.80% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure, expenses of unidentified acquisition and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Ace Alpha Tech on 25 June 2025, raised Rs 9.10 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 13.20 lakh shares at Rs 69 per share to 4 anchor investors. Ace Alpha Tech serves the financial industry with a comprehensive suite of trading solutions that cater to all types of clients, ranging from institutional investors to retail traders via brokers. It provides customized trading solutions using advanced, institutional-grade algorithms that function as a front-end layer over existing order management systems (OMS) or risk management systems (RMS), all of which are connected to the stock exchanges. As of 4 June 2025, the company had 26 employees.