Comfort Intech standalone net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 62.74% to Rs 22.77 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 16.28% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.74% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.03% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 147.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.7761.11 -63 147.47153.88 -4 OPM %9.313.45 -5.325.01 - PBDT0.541.89 -71 10.209.99 2 PBT0.461.81 -75 9.899.68 2 NP1.081.29 -16 7.907.18 10

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

