Comfort Intech standalone net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.74% to Rs 22.77 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 16.28% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.74% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.03% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 147.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.7761.11147.47153.889.313.455.325.010.541.8910.209.990.461.819.899.681.081.297.907.18

