Comfort Intech standalone net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.74% to Rs 22.77 croreNet profit of Comfort Intech declined 16.28% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.74% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.03% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 147.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
