Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 165.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 32.02 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 165.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 121.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.0231.03 3 121.06119.64 1 OPM %4.475.29 -4.734.69 - PBDT0.930.87 7 3.273.08 6 PBT0.710.67 6 2.372.27 4 NP0.530.20 165 1.601.80 -11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

