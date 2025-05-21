Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 165.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 32.02 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 165.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 121.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

32.0231.03121.06119.644.475.294.734.690.930.873.273.080.710.672.372.270.530.201.601.80

