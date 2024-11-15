Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 53.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 86.65 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 53.19% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.86.6568.269.0710.876.565.933.903.223.602.35

