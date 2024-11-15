Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 34.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 263.05 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 34.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 263.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales263.05203.33 29 OPM %0.225.98 -PBDT7.329.34 -22 PBT5.928.01 -26 NP4.056.19 -35
