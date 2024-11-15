Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 34.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 263.05 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 34.57% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 263.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.263.05203.330.225.987.329.345.928.014.056.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News