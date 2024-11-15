Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 259.26 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 72.95% to Rs 35.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 259.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales259.26234.11 11 OPM %16.3114.48 -PBDT53.9934.93 55 PBT44.4726.84 66 NP35.4920.52 73

First Published: Nov 15 2024

