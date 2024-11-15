Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 72.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 259.26 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 72.95% to Rs 35.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 259.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

