Computer Age Management Services standalone net profit rises 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 35.49% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 287.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.79% to Rs 337.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 1054.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 928.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

