Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha

Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (18 December 2025) introduced the Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha and proposed that it be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for detailed examination. The Bill seeks to consolidate and amend existing securities market laws with the aim of strengthening regulation, improving investor protection and enhancing ease of doing business in Indias capital markets.

The proposed Code adopts a principle-based approach, simplifies legal language and strengthens SEBIs powers and governance framework. It streamlines enforcement by introducing a single adjudication process with defined timelines, converts minor offences into civil penalties, and restricts criminal liability to serious violations such as market abuse. The Bill also proposes an ombudsperson for investor grievance redressal, mandates disclosure of conflicts of interest by SEBI board members, enables a regulatory sandbox for innovation, and promotes greater transparency in framing regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha clears Viksit Bharat G-RAM G Bill, replaces MGNREGA

DCM Shriram Industries revises record date for scheme of arrangement

Ola Electric tumbles after founder offloads shares

Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its B&F vertical

Thyrocare Technologies appoints Dr Ramesh Kinha as COO

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story