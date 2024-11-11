Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 18.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 310.18 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech rose 18.17% to Rs 95.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 310.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.310.18262.3543.1144.11143.65123.00130.34109.7095.7481.02

