Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Concord Biotech rose 3.30% to Rs 1,748.70 after the company announced successful completion of its first European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility in Limbassi.

The inspection was conducted by EU-GMP authorities from 18 August to 21 August 2025. The company stated that this milestone marks a significant achievement, as the successful outcome not only validates its commitment to global quality standards but also opens avenues to expand its presence in international markets.

The EU-GMP approval will allow Concord to explore commercial opportunities across multiple EU territories and other regulated geographies, strengthening its global footprint and supporting its growth strategy.

Concord added that the inspection outcome reaffirms its commitment to the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance, highlighting its focus on operational excellence and alignment with international regulatory expectations.

Concord Biotech is involved in manufacturing fermentation and semi-synthetic biopharmaceutical APIs with immunosuppressants as its key therapeutic segment.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 26.1% to Rs 44.06 crore on a 5.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 203.99 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

