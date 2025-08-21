Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Concord Biotech rose 3.30% to Rs 1,748.70 after the company announced successful completion of its first European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility in Limbassi.

The inspection was conducted by EU-GMP authorities from 18 August to 21 August 2025. The company stated that this milestone marks a significant achievement, as the successful outcome not only validates its commitment to global quality standards but also opens avenues to expand its presence in international markets.

The EU-GMP approval will allow Concord to explore commercial opportunities across multiple EU territories and other regulated geographies, strengthening its global footprint and supporting its growth strategy.