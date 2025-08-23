Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

As per the companys statement, the project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon approval of drawings and designs.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.