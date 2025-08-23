Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.As per the companys statement, the project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon approval of drawings and designs.
The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.
Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 39.9% to Rs 28.38 crore on 25.5% increase in net sales to Rs 380.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip added 1.05% to end at Rs 2,045.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app