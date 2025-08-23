Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions secures Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

As per the companys statement, the project will be executed over a period of 6 to 8 months. Payment terms include a 10% advance and an additional 10% upon approval of drawings and designs.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Interarch Building Products is a leading provider of pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 39.9% to Rs 28.38 crore on 25.5% increase in net sales to Rs 380.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip added 1.05% to end at Rs 2,045.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashapuri Gold Ornament bags Rs 5-cr order from national retail jewellery chains

JNK India secures significant order from JNK Global Korea

Akums Drugs & Pharma signs pact with Zambia Govt to supply medicines

INDIGO, Max Healthcare to become part of Nifty 50 index

Brigade Enterprises inks long-term lease agreement for Chennai-based prime land site

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story