Ashapuri Gold Ornament bags Rs 5-cr order from national retail jewellery chains

Ashapuri Gold Ornament announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.41 crore from renowned national retail jewellery chains for the supply of gold jewellery of Aneya Brand (Polki and Diamond) Collection.

The company stated that the order is to be executed within 45 days.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament also clarified that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entities awarding the order, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business.