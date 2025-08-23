Ashapuri Gold Ornament bags Rs 5-cr order from national retail jewellery chains

Ashapuri Gold Ornament announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.41 crore from renowned national retail jewellery chains for the supply of gold jewellery of Aneya Brand (Polki and Diamond) Collection.The company stated that the order is to be executed within 45 days.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament also clarified that neither the promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entities awarding the order, and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of gold jewellery and articles of various designs/specifications viz. Jewellery Business.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 21.9% to Rs 3.17 crore on 19.7% increase in net sales to Rs 52.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip declined 2.13% to end at Rs 6.25 on the BSE.
