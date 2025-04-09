Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech gets US FDA nod for marketing multiple sclerosis drug Teriflunomide

Concord Biotech gets US FDA nod for marketing multiple sclerosis drug Teriflunomide

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The biopharmaceutical company has announced the receipt of final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing its Teriflunomide Tablets in various strengths.

Teriflunomide tablets are used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

"This approval reinforces our capability in successfully developing and commercializing a differentiated product portfolio for the U.S. market," Concord Biotech said in a statement.

According to IQVIA, the market size of Teriflunomide tablets is approximately $402 million in the US, and the global market size is approximately $908 million, indicating significant opportunities for expansion in the US and the global market.

Concord Biotech is involved in manufacturing fermentation and semi-synthetic biopharmaceutical APIs with immunosuppressants as its key therapeutic segment.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2% to Rs 75.9 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 77.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 244.2 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 1595.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

