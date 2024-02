Concord Biotech announced that Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) has conducted inspection of the company's Unit I (API facility) of the Company, located at Trasad Road, Dholka - 382225 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from 29 January 2024 to 01 February 2024.

The said inspection has been completed successfully, without any adverse remarks.

