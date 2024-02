Himadri Clean Energy (HCEL), the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Himadri Speciality Chemical has completed acquisition of 100% equity shares of Himadri Future Material Technology, by way of purchase of equity shares from the existing shareholders of the Target Company.

Consequent to the said acquisition, Himadri Future Material Technology has become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of HCEL and a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical w.e.f. 01 February 2024.

