TVS Motor Company records 23% growth in Jan sales

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 339,513 units in January 2024 with a growth of 23% as against 275,115 units in the month of January 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 264,710 units in January 2023 to 329,937 units in January 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 24% with sales increasing from 216,471 units in January 2023 to 268,233 units in January 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 121,042 units in January 2023 to 155,611 units in January 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 106,537 units in January 2023 to 132,290 units in January 2024.

EV sales registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 12,169 units in January 2023 to 16,276 units in January 2024.

The Company's total exports grew by 22% increasing from 57,024 units registered in January 2023 to 69,343 units in January 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 48,239 units registered in January 2023 to 61,704 units in January 2024. Dispatches during the month were partially affected due to the constraints in the availability of the containers.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,576 units in January 2024 as against 10,405 units in January 2023.

