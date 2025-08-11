Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 7.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.61% to Rs 70.63 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 7.26% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.61% to Rs 70.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.6387.867.501.825.294.625.134.533.843.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News