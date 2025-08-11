IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.80% to Rs 41.22 crore

Net Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.80% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.41.2285.52-65.14-5.37-8.11-1.60-9.42-3.06-9.29-3.00

