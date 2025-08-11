Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance declined 25.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.791.74-1.68-1.150.490.590.230.310.230.31

