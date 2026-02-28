Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Concord Control Systems said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 53.73 crore from Indian Railways through its associate company, Progota India.

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of onboard KAVACH 4.0 equipment.

The company confirmed that promoters and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Concord Control Systems is India's leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting Indias next-generation rail infrastructure. The company is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways.

On a consolidated basis, the company had reported 93.48% jump in net profit to Rs 16.02 crore on a 63.92% increase in revenue to Rs 81.55 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Shares of Concord Control Systems added 1.58% to end at Rs 2,435 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

