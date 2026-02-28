Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USS Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USS Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of USS Global reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090 0 OPM %166.670 -PBDT0.15-0.10 LP PBT0.15-0.10 LP NP0.15-0.10 LP

