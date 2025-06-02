Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Confidence Petroleum India announced the successful commissioning of Eight (8) additional Auto LPG Dispensing Stations across various strategic locations in the country. With this expansion, the total number of operational Auto LPG stations now stands at 295, making Confidnece Petroleum India the second-largest operator of Auto LPG stations in India.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

