US stocks see sliggish moves on Friday

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
DOW ends up around 4% for the month of May 2025

The US stocks ended on a sluggish note on Friday as trade concerns resurfaced after the US President Donald Trump accused China of violating the trade agreement reached last month. Economic cues were also in focus though the trading was largely mixed on the last trading day of the months. The Dow added 54.34 points or 0.13% to finish at 42,270.07, while the NASDAQ eased 62.11 points or 0.32% to close at 19,113.77. The S&P 500 index fell 0.48 points or 0.01% to end at 5,911.69.

A closely watched report release by the Commerce Department showed consumer prices in the US crept slightly higher in the month of April. The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index inched up by 0.1% in April after coming in unchanged in March.
The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index slowed to 2.1% in April from 2.3% in March. Excluding prices for food and energy, the core PCE price index still crept up by 0.1% in April following a revised 0.1% uptick in March. The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index eased to 2.5% in April from 2.7% in March.

The soft US PCE reading weighed on the US dollar index and also pulled down the treasury yields.

US stocks have mostly witnessed a steady uptick in recent times with the DOW clocking a gain of around 4% in May.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

