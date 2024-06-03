Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Jun 03 2024
Sales decline 5.69% to Rs 630.54 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India declined 48.36% to Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.69% to Rs 630.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 668.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.23% to Rs 101.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 2698.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2204.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales630.54668.58 -6 2698.472204.66 22 OPM %17.519.44 -13.329.81 - PBDT86.6553.63 62 302.87198.90 52 PBT18.9526.78 -29 142.57114.82 24 NP9.9219.21 -48 101.3780.95 25

First Published: Jun 03 2024

