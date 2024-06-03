Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Shares of auto companies will be in focus after May sales data announcement.

Canara Bank is to dilute a 14.5% stake in the arm of Canara HSBC Life through an IPO.

Bank of India is to raise MCLR by 5 bps across most tenures, effective June 1st.

Angel One's arm incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary for the distribution of financial products and services.

PNC Infratech arm gets a one-time settlement amount worth Rs 391 crore from NHAl.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's arm has signed a 30-year concession pact with the Tanzania Ports Authority for container terminals.

Wipro has expanded its retail media offering by partnering with Cisco and AT&T.

NTPC commissioned the second and last part capacity of 33 MW out of the 90 MW Anta Solar PV Project in Rajasthan. The companys total capacity on a standalone and group basis now stands at 59,168 MW and 76,048 MW, respectively.

Aurobindo Pharma's arm executed a master service pact with Merck Sharpe and will invest Rs 1,000 crore for the manufacturing facility.

REC approved raising up to Rs 1.45 lakh crore through bonds and appointed Harsh Baweja as CFO.

Inox Wind's board of the company has approved raising Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches through preference shares. The fundraising is subject to all requisite approvals, including those of the shareholders.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

